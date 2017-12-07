Brush Fire Breaks Out in Huntington Beach - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
OLY-LA
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Brush Fire Breaks Out in Huntington Beach

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Brush Fire Breaks Out in Huntington Beach
    James Robinson
    A brush fire broke out near a shopping center in Huntington Beach on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

    Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Huntington Beach on Thursday morning.

    The fire was reported around 10 a.m. in the area of Beach Boulevard and Adams Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

    The size of the fire was not immediately clear, but the Huntington Beach Fire Department and the Orange County Fire Authority's water drops had the fire "under control" by 10:45 a.m.

    People were asked to avoid the area and shoppers at the Newland Center shopping center were asked to evacuate. 

    2017 California Wildfires in Photos

    [NATL-LA GALLERY UPDATED 12/5] 2017 California Wildfires in Photos
    Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images

    The blaze broke out as firefighters were battling four major brush fires in the region amid extreme Santa Ana winds. Those fires have scorched tens of thousands of acres and forced the evacuation of thousands of people.


    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices