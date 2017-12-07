Brush Fire Breaks Out in Huntington Beach

A brush fire broke out near a shopping center in Huntington Beach on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Huntington Beach on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. in the area of Beach Boulevard and Adams Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

The size of the fire was not immediately clear, but the Huntington Beach Fire Department and the Orange County Fire Authority's water drops had the fire "under control" by 10:45 a.m.

People were asked to avoid the area and shoppers at the Newland Center shopping center were asked to evacuate.

The blaze broke out as firefighters were battling four major brush fires in the region amid extreme Santa Ana winds. Those fires have scorched tens of thousands of acres and forced the evacuation of thousands of people.



