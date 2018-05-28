CHP Vehicle Collides with Biker

A biker charged with evading arrest is seemingly run off the road by a CHP vehicle. Ileana Diaz reports for the NBC4 News at 8 p.m. on May 28, 2018. (Published 10 minutes ago)

A biker was knocked off the road by a California Highway Patrol vehicle, and the incident caught on camera is causing outrage in the motorcycle community.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, a large group of bikers took the road and went for a ride on the 210 Freeway. A CHP vehicle seemingly picked out one biker and attempted to pull the rider over.

Raul E. Garcia Martinez of Los Angeles was the biker who ultimately got knocked off his bike when his motorcycle came into contact with the CHP car. The CHP officer, who was not identified by name, handcuffed the rider under duress of a several other riders who thought the CHP officer had acted too aggressively with his vehicle.

Martinez was charged with felony evading.

