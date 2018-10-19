Calabasas Burglary Suspect Who May Be Linked to Murder of Camper Faces Judge - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Calabasas Burglary Suspect Who May Be Linked to Murder of Camper Faces Judge

Tristan Beaudette was shot to death at the park while he slept next to his 2- and 4-year-old daughters in a closed tent.

By Eric Leonard and Andrew Blankstein

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Calabasas Burglary Suspect Who May Be Linked to Murder of Camper Faces Judge
    KNBC
    Suspect in Malibu and Calabasas burglaries wanted for questioning in shooting that killed father camping at Malibu Creek State Park being arrested on Oct. 10, 2018.

    A judge in downtown LA Friday ordered a suspected serial burglar arrested near Malibu Creek State Park last week to be held with no bail.

    Anthony Rauda, 42, is accused of violating the terms of his, "Post Release Community Supervision," or PRCS, and is set to return to court next month to address the allegations.

    No new criminal charges have been filed yet in connection with the burglaries.

    Rauda was caught by LA County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau detectives in a wilderness area north of the park Oct. 10 after a series of unusual early-morning break-ins, during which an armed, masked burglar stole food from a number of buildings in the area.

    Serial Malibu and Calabasas Burglary Suspect Arrested

    [LA] Serial Malibu and Calabasas Burglary Suspect Arrested

    Deputies caught a suspected serial burglar who they believe is responsible for a murder in Malibu. Robert Kovacik reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2018.

    (Published Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018)

    Major Crimes and Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives are also investigating whether Rauda could be responsible for a series of seemingly-random shootings in the same area over the last two years, including the killing of a camper in June.

    Tristan Beaudette was shot to death at the park while he slept next to his 2- and 4-year-old daughters in a closed tent.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices