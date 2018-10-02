California DMV Issues Warning About Unofficial Website Fees

A sign is posted in front of a California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office on May 9, 2017 in Corte Madera, California. The California Department of Motor Vehicles is being accused in a federal lawsuit of violating voter federal "motor voter" law with a requirement for over one million residents who renew their license by mail to fill out a seperate form with their renewal. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The California Department of Motor Vehicles issued a public warning Tuesday about websites that are charging fees to complete electronic driver license and ID card applications, for DMV appointments and for other online transactions.

The DMV says it is investigating member via its Investigation Division.

The DMV issued the warning and provided a reminder that there are no addition fees to complete electronic applications or any other services and that there is only one official website for all DMV business: www.dmv.ca.gov.

The DMV reminded Californians that using third party sites may compromise data, in addition to adding fraudulent fees. The government organization also said that these websites often include user agreements that allow them to sell user information to other businesses.

The DMV advises all customers to directly type in www.dmv.ca.gov into their web browsers, rather than using search engines to avoid potentially being funneled to sites that charges extra fees and/or sell personal customer data.

If you believe that you have encountered a fraudulent website, please e-mail the DMV's Investigative Division at ReportFraud@dmv.ca.gov.