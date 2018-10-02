California DMV Issues Warning About Unofficial Website Fees

The California Department of Motor Vehicles issued a public warning Tuesday about websites that are charging fees to complete electronic driver license and ID card applications, for DMV appointments and for other online transactions.
The DMV says it is investigating member via its Investigation Division.
The DMV issued the warning and provided a reminder that there are no addition fees to complete electronic applications or any other services and that there is only one official website for all DMV business: www.dmv.ca.gov.
The DMV reminded Californians that using third party sites may compromise data, in addition to adding fraudulent fees. The government organization also said that these websites often include user agreements that allow them to sell user information to other businesses.
The DMV advises all customers to directly type in www.dmv.ca.gov into their web browsers, rather than using search engines to avoid potentially being funneled to sites that charges extra fees and/or sell personal customer data.
If you believe that you have encountered a fraudulent website, please e-mail the DMV's Investigative Division at ReportFraud@dmv.ca.gov.