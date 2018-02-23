Candytopia (Sugar) Rushes to Sweet Santa Monica

The snap-a-snapshot, wander-through experience has a new location and open date; tickets are on sale now.

What to Know March 2 opening

Santa Monica Place

$30

Candy has a way of keeping, at least for a good amount of time.

That caramel-nougat-almond bar in the bottom of your computer bag, the one you found in the toe of your Christmas stocking? Check the date; it may still be ready for noshing, like the peppermint candy canes you bought over the holidays and other lasts-a-long-time types of confectionary associated with the season.

Likewise Candytopia, which was set to open in the middle of December, has shown a knack for keeping, though keeping to its original location, which was LA Hanger Studios, is not happening, due to permit-based issues.

The freshly unwrapped location, which has been in the works for a few weeks, was just revealed — it's Santa Monica Place — and the dates, too, have been announced: The opening date is Friday, March 2, and the "limited four-month engagement" will conclude in early summer.

What is Candytopia? It's a zazzily decorated, saunter-through, stop-and-take-a-snap experience readymade for social media, with every backdrop, room, and colorful sculpture themed to our sugary, chocolate-drizzled, gummy-topped hankerings.

An adult ticket is $30, while a ticket for kids ages 4 to 12 is $23 and tots under the age of 3 enter for free.

There is a gift shop at the end, where candy may be purchased, though you might find a few treats to snack upon along the way.

Discovering a few dazzling corners filled with lollies or marshmallows or other such sweet stuff, though, is a guarantee, so dress in your candy couture and, of course, don't forget that camera.

Tickets are on sale as of Friday, Feb. 23.

