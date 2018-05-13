LAFC played level in a 2-2 draw with east coast NYCFC on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Football Club remained undefeated on their first four-game homestand of the season as they played to a 2-2 draw with New York Football Club, at Banc of California Stadium on Mother's Day.

Household names, Carlos Vela and David Villa each scored for the respective teams as the two clubs earned a point in a matchup of two of the top tier teams in Major League Soccer.

The east coast powerhouse NYCFC ound a goal early in the game after a video review caught midfielder Edward Atuesta touching the ball with his left hand for a handball in the box.

NYCFC was awarded a penalty kick and captain David Villa stepped up for what seemingly would be the game's first goal.

However, LAFC keeper Tyler Miller dove to his right and made the save, but the rebound went right to Villa who headed it back into the net for the goal.

Remember kids, always follow your own shot.

LAFC leveled the scored in the 23rd minute off a set piece that saw Walker Zimmerman head a shot that deflected off the foot of NYCFC defender Sebastian Ibeagha and into the right post for the own goal.

All equal at the half, Mexican superstar Carlos Vela put the home team in front when he smashed a right-footed shot into the back of the net in the 67th minute.

The golazo was Vela's sixth of the MLS season, tied for third in the league behind only Atlanta's Josef Martinez and Columbus' Gyasi Zardes.

Unfortunately for the LA-based black army, the lead was shortlived as super-sub Ismael Tajoun-Shradi found the equalizer after a cross by Alexander Callens deflected off the foot of Omer Gaber and into the leaping fist of Miller who punched the ball away, only to find it land in front of the foot of Tajoun-Shradi for the far post goal.

Tajoun-Shradi had been out with a hamstring injury since April 21st, but he was back like he never left, scoring his fifth goal of the season just five minutes after he entered the game for Ben Sweat.

The draw earned each team a point and helped NYCFC bounceback after a brutal 4-0 defeat at the hands of their rivals, the New York Red Bulls in the Big Apple derby last week.

Meanwhile, Bob Bradley's boys finish off an undefeated four-game homestand that keeps them in second place in the Western Conference table.

They will travel to Portland, OR next week where they will take on the Timbers on Saturday, May 19, at 12:00PM PST.