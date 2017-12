Firefighters doused a second alarm fire Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in an Inglewood apartment's carport.

Heavy smoke filled the air as a blaze quickly escalated to a second alarm after a carport caught fire in an Inglewood apartment late Thursday.

Los Angeles County Firefighters responded to the call at 11:54 p.m at the 500 block of South Flower Street.

Fire Crews were able to douse the fire within 30 minutes and the Red Cross was called to handle displaced residents.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.