Stackshouse in DTLA is a pop-up with a purpose: to teach women about financial literacy. (Published 2 hours ago)

Stackshouse is a pop-up shop in DTLA, but unlike the popular instagram craze that has been sweeping event spaces around Los Angeles, this pop-up has a purpose: helping women with financial literacy.

Women (and men) can learn about how to manage their finances, start a retirement savings plan and hear from famous speakers.

May 17 and 18 is the last weekend Stackshouse will be open in LA before it travels to various cities across the nation. Find ticket information here.