Firefighters Rescue Construction Worker Stranded on Side of Building

A worker is seen dangling from a rope outside a building Tuesday Oct. 23, 2018 in Santa Ana.

Orange County firefighters rescued a construction worker who was stranded on a rope outside a nine-story building in Santa Ana.

The worker was harnessed to the rope at about the seventh floor of the federal building at 34 Civic Center Boulevard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

An Orange County Fire Association fire-rescue team member was lowered down from the building's roof and secured the worker. The two were then lowered to the ground.

Nearby streets were closed for the rescue operation.

