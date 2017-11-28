Corgi Mix Abandoned for Needing Wheelchair Looking for Home - NBC Southern California
Corgi Mix Abandoned for Needing Wheelchair Looking for Home

By Heather Navarro

    The Fuzzy Pet Foundation
    After Tiger had surgery and his family heard he may be paralyzed forever, they abandoned him at a vet's office. A nonprofit was helping him to find a home Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

    A Corgi-Chihuahua mix named Tiger is getting a custom wheelchair Tuesday after his family heard he may never walk again and abandoned him at a Southern California veterinarian’s office.

    Tiger, who is ready for adoption, had surgery for a slipped disc in Cerritos, and when his original family was told he may be crippled for life, they decided they couldn’t care for him.

    After being fitted for his customized wheelchair with the help of The Fuzzy Pet Foundation, a nonprofit animal rescue, the 7-year-old pup has a new lease on life.

    The foundation was working hard to find him a home.

    Joseph Kaczmarek

    "It may take us a while to find a forever home for a special-needs dog like Tiger," said Sheila Choi, Founder and CEO of The Fuzzy Pet Foundation. "He may or may not ever walk again, but he appears so comfortable and happy in his new wheelchair. We aren't giving up on him."

    Tiger is neutered, gets along with other dogs, loves to cuddle humans, and can run at a great speed in his new chair.

    The foundation notes that Tiger is a special needs dog who needs a loving owner as he suffers from paralysis in his hind-legs and mild incontinence.

    Adoption event information:

    When: Tuesday, 12 to 7 p.m.

    Where: VCA Lakewood Animal Hospital at 10701 South Street in Cerritos, CA 90703

    If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up to help Tiger, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.

    Published 30 minutes ago

