Armed Robber in a Cowboy Hat Holds Up Denny's, 7-Eleven

A man driving a pickup and wearing a cowboy hat was armed with a shotgun when he held up a Denny's restaurant and 7-Eleven convenience store overnight.

There were no reports of shots fired at the Denny's in Whittier and the convenience store in Pico Rivera. Witnesses at both locations reported an armed white man wearing dark clothes and the distinctive hat, and driving a Ford F-250 pickup.

The Denny's robbery was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Two workers told NBC4 that there were about five customers eating at the time. The man tried, but failed, to force open the cash register by striking it with the butt of the gun, employees said.

He left empty-handed, but minutes later employees at the Rosemead 7-Eleven flagged down officers to report a robbery involving the same man. He left that store with $100.

No injuries were reported.