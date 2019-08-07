Boy on Bicycle Dragged for Three Blocks by a Hit-and-Run Driver

Roberto Diaz, 15, was struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday Aug. 6, 2019 near this intersection southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The bicycle and backpack of a 15-year-old boy were among the items left at the heartbreaking scene of a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left the victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Security camera video showed the boy leaving a corner market on the bicycle before the 9 p.m. crash in a neighborhood southwest of downtown Los Angeles. He was identified by his mother as 15-year-old Roberto Diaz, who went to the store to buy a soda.

No arrests were reported.

A preliminary investigation determined the teenager was struck near the intersection of Maple Avenue and 36th Street and dragged at least 1,500 feet. The boy was found at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue.

The driver blew through a stop sign before striking Roberto, police said.

Witnesses said another boy on a bicycle tried to chase down the driver, who briefly remained at the scene, then fled in what police described as a blue Honda with tinted windows. The boy returned to the scene later Wednesday, saying he did not know Roberto but just wanted to help.

Another person in a car followed the driver, but lost sight of the Honda.

A detailed description of the driver and vehicle were not immediately available.