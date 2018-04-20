3 Critically Injured as Car Overturns in North Hills

Three people were in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash left one vehicle overturned in North Hills Friday, April 20, 2018.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. at 16222 Plummer Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Three people were injured, including one who was possibly ejected from one of the vehicles, Humphrey said.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but helicopter footage showed multiple fire engines and ambulances responding to the scene. At least one vehicle, which appeared to be a dark-colored SUV, lay on its roof, its front end on a grassy area adjacent to the sidewalk and its rear end sticking out onto the street.

