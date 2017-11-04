Dapper Day: Stylish Disneyland Gathering

Guests dressed in the styles of yore will call upon the Anaheim theme park for a day of strolling and sartorial splendor on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Old family photographs, the kind that sit between clear plastic covers and sticky-backed pages inside heavily bound photo albums?

We revisit them all year long but especially around the holidays, when nostalgia and memory move to the forefront of our comfort-seeking minds.

But those snapshots of yore come to fancy life, no photo albums or sticky-backed pages required, twice a year at the Happiest Place on Earth.

We speak of Dapper Day, an event that sees a large number of stylish guests calling upon Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and the surrounding hotels.

Those guests are frequently dressed in photo album-worthy dresses and suits, the kind of outfits you might have seen a great aunt or dad wearing back in 1966 or 1985.

And while several people do summon the spirit of the year that Disneyland opened in the clothing they choose to don — that would be 1955 — organizers of Dapper Day encourage chic looks and fun expression from any decade. (This is not a costuming or Disneybound to-do, do note, but rather one that pus the empasis on vintage fashion.)

And a parade of decades will be out, with panache and dash, on Sunday, Nov. 5, which is when Dapper Day returns to the most famous theme park on the planet.

It's free to dress up and join, if you don't enter the parks, but only choose to visit Downtown Disney (though do note any parking costs).

Should you want to go inside Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure, you'll need a ticket.

Also, the two-day Dapper Day Expo, which takes up a goodly portion of a Disneyland Hotel ballroom on both Nov. 4 and 5, is ten dollars to enter. Plenty of sweet get-ups will be seen there, too, on the attendees, as well as lots of vintage wearable items for purchase.

A few Dapper Days in years gone by have been on the warmish side, weather-wise, but for the November 2017 happening? Best pull out that sweater set or houndstooth jacket, for it's feeling highly fall-y.

Dressing for some future family photo album? That's the Dapper Day way, an elegant excursion with a flair for summoning some of the loveliest looks of the not-so-recent past.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations