The dashcam footage on a passing bus captured the moment when a car hit a center median and went airborne, crashing into the second floor of a Santa Ana dental office. (Published 42 minutes ago)

New dashcam video shows the harrowing moments when a speeding car goes airborne and crashes into the second floor of a dental office.

The crash happened around 5:25 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of French and 17th streets in Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a press release. The white sedan, which was traveling northbound on French Street at high speeds, hit a raised center median on 17th Street and went airborne.

The car narrowly missed another vehicle and a bus as it soared through the road and into the dental office. A dashcam on the bus captured the car as it sped by.

The car caught fire after it went into the building, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Stephen Horner. The driver managed to get out, but was left dangling off the bottom of the vehicle until police could catch him, said Daniel Sanchez, who witnessed the crash.

"It was crazy, it really was," Sanchez said. The driver, who admitted to using drugs, was taken to a hospital, along with a passenger. Both sustained minor injuries, the SAPD said. There were no other reported injuries.