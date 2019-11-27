Dine Sumptuously While Victorian Carolers Serenade You

What to Know
During December dinner hours at the restaurant
Closed Dec. 25
Reservations are recommended; confirm the carolers are performing on your chosen date and time
We're often spoken to at dinner, by a friend, a loved one, our child, but almost never sung at.
We said "almost never," because if there is a musical fan in your family, that won't be the case.
But? It's an exceedingly rare night when people dressed as if they stepped out of a Dickens novel are standing feet away from our chair, all to deliver a hefty and holiday-strong set of songs.
Songs that are very much about Christmas, and snowy lanes, and wassail, and such.
If you haven't yet experienced sitting within the singing radius of a group of Victorian carolers, all while you enjoy a pint or some prime rib, you can, this December, at The Tam O'Shanter.
The historic, Scottish-inspired restaurant feels pretty darn yuletidean throughout the calendar, so you can count on the Christmas quotient to go through is cottage-like roof come the 12th month.
Decorations, pretty lights, and Victorian carolers at dinnertime up the ye olde cheer.
But how to bask in such top-hat'd, bustle-tastic splendor? You'll want to make a reservation, as this is a popular must-do for many Southern Californians.
So, you've never been caroled to while consumering a delicious supper? That could all change at one of the most Christmas-strong spots in all of Old Londontown, er, LAtown.
Secure your table faster than it takes the fog to roll in in a classic Dickens tale.