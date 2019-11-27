Dine Sumptuously While Victorian Carolers Serenade You

'Tis the season at The Tam, if you enjoy ye olde melodies while you eat prime rib and Yorkshire pudding.

We're often spoken to at dinner, by a friend, a loved one, our child, but almost never sung at.

We said "almost never," because if there is a musical fan in your family, that won't be the case.

But? It's an exceedingly rare night when people dressed as if they stepped out of a Dickens novel are standing feet away from our chair, all to deliver a hefty and holiday-strong set of songs.

Songs that are very much about Christmas, and snowy lanes, and wassail, and such.

If you haven't yet experienced sitting within the singing radius of a group of Victorian carolers, all while you enjoy a pint or some prime rib, you can, this December, at The Tam O'Shanter.

The historic, Scottish-inspired restaurant feels pretty darn yuletidean throughout the calendar, so you can count on the Christmas quotient to go through is cottage-like roof come the 12th month.

Decorations, pretty lights, and Victorian carolers at dinnertime up the ye olde cheer.

But how to bask in such top-hat'd, bustle-tastic splendor? You'll want to make a reservation, as this is a popular must-do for many Southern Californians.

So, you've never been caroled to while consumering a delicious supper? That could all change at one of the most Christmas-strong spots in all of Old Londontown, er, LAtown.

Secure your table faster than it takes the fog to roll in in a classic Dickens tale.

