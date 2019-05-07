Disney Reveals List of Upcoming Films Through 2027

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The Skywalker saga may be coming to an end this December as the latest Star Wars trilogy finishes, but 8 months out from its release fans still know precious little about what director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy have in store for “Episode IX," which opens nationwide on Dec. 20. (Lucasfilm via AP)

Hold on to your light sabers, Disney-movie lovers.

It looks like you're going back to Pandora. Disney just dropped an extensive list of the movies the entertainment company is cooking up through 2027.

The reveal confirms four more "Avatar" movies planned for 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. The list also includes three untitled "Star Wars" films for 2022, 2024 and 2026 that will follow up "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" set to release later this year.

With Disney's recent acquisition of Fox's film studios, the list includes movies from both companies including the "Kingsman" franchise and movies that follow the "X-Men" mutants.

The list also names movies that have been previously announced such as the live-action adaptation of "Aladdin" set for May 24, Fox’s "Dark Phoenix" on June 7, Pixar’s "Toy Story 4" on June 21, and "The Lion King" on July 19 of this year.

“We’re excited to put in place a robust and diverse slate that lays the foundation of our long-term strategy, bringing together a breadth of films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Fox, Fox Searchlight and Blue Sky Studios to create an extraordinary collection of cinematic experiences for audiences around the world,” Cathleen Taff, president of Theatrical Distribution, Franchise Management and Business & Audience Insights for Walt Disney Studios states in the company's news release.

See a full list of the films below.

2019 Films:

Tolkien, 5/10

Aladdin, 5/24

Dark Phoenix, 6/7

Toy Story 4, 6/21

Stuber, 7/12

The Lion King, 7/19

The Art of Racing in the Rain, 8/19

Ready or Not, 8/23

Astra, 9/20

Woman in the Window, 10/4

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 10/18

Ford v. Ferrari, 11/15

Frozen 2, 11/22

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, 12/20

Spies In Disguise, 12/25

2020 Films:

Underwater, 1/10

Untitled Kingsman, 2/14

Call of the Wild, 2/21

Onward, 3/6

Mulan, 3/27

The New Mutants, 4/3

Untitled Marvel, 5/1

Artemis Fowl, 5/25

Untitled Pixar Animation, 6/19

Free Guy, 7/3

Bob's Burgers, 7/17

Jungle Cruise, 7/24

The One and Only Ivan, 8/14

Death on the Nile, 10/9

Untitled Marvel, 11/6

Ron's Gone Wrong, 11/6

Untitled Disney Animation, 11/25

West Side Story, 12/18

Cruella, 12/23

2021 Films:

Untitled Marvel, 2/12

Nimona, 3/5

Untitled Disney Live Action, 3/12

Untitled Disney Marvel, 5/7

Untitled Disney Live Action, 5/28

Untitled Disney Pixar Action, 6/18

Untitled Indiana Jones, 7/9

Untitled Disney Live Action, 7/30

Untitled Disney Live Action, 10/8

Untitled Marvel, 11/5

Untitled Disney Animation, 11/24

Avatar 2, 12/17

2022 Films:

Untitled Marvel, 2/18

Untitled Pixar, 3/18

Untitled Marvel, 5/6

Untitled Disney Live Action, 5/27

Untitled Disney Pixar, 6/17

Untitled Disney Live Action, 7/8

Untitled Marvel, 7/29

Untitled Disney Live Action, 10/7

Untitled Disney Live Action, 11/4

Untitled Disney Animation, 11/23

Untitled Star Wars, 12/16

2023 Films:

Untitled Disney Live Action, 2/17

Avatar 3, 12/22

2024 Films:

Untitled Star Wars, 12/16, 12/20

2025 Films:

Avatar 4, 12/19

2026 Films:

Untitled Star Wars, 12/18

2027 Films:

Avatar 5, 12/17