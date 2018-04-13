Disneyland Seeks Culinary Cast Members

Do you have a big appetite for Disneyland? This could be your chance to join the world famous "House of Mouse."

Disneyland plans to hire food-focused workers for positions in its two Southern California theme parks, three hotels and the Downtown Disney District.

The job fair will be held April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa.

Applicants will have an opportunity to meet with chefs currently working at the resort and learn more about the demands of culinary artists at the theme park.

The company asked for candidates to apply online and bring resume copies to the event.

For those who seek non-culinary positions, Disneyland plans to host job fairs on May 3 and May 16. Visit the company's job fair site for more information.