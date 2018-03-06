Animal Cruelty Investigation Launched After Rubber Band Tied Around Abused Poodle's Snout - NBC Southern California
Animal Cruelty Investigation Launched After Rubber Band Tied Around Abused Poodle's Snout

By Heather Navarro

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    A suffering poodle was rescued Tuesday after a good Samaritan found the dog with a rubber band tightly bound around his mouth, resulting in an animal abuse investigation in Ontario.

    The 1-year-old poodle, later named Ricky by workers at the Inland Valley Humane Society, was discovered with signs of abuse in the 700 block of Amador Avenue.

    The pooch had a rubber band tightly bound around the top of his mouth.

    The workers gave him emergency medical care before he was taken into surgery for a severely infected mouth and tongue.

    The dog's hair was also very matted.

    It wasn't clear how long the pooch had been suffering, the shelter said.

    The dog didn't have a microchip or collar, so the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA is investigating it as an act of animal cruelty and asking anyone with information to contact IVHS at info@ivhsspca.org or call 909-623-9777.

