A one-year-old poodle is recovering after a good Samaritan found him with a rubber band tightly bound around his mouth in Ontario. (Published 2 hours ago)

Poodle in Recovery After Being Bound With a Rubber Band

A suffering poodle was rescued Tuesday after a good Samaritan found the dog with a rubber band tightly bound around his mouth, resulting in an animal abuse investigation in Ontario.

The 1-year-old poodle, later named Ricky by workers at the Inland Valley Humane Society, was discovered with signs of abuse in the 700 block of Amador Avenue.

The pooch had a rubber band tightly bound around the top of his mouth.

The workers gave him emergency medical care before he was taken into surgery for a severely infected mouth and tongue.

The dog's hair was also very matted.

It wasn't clear how long the pooch had been suffering, the shelter said.

The dog didn't have a microchip or collar, so the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA is investigating it as an act of animal cruelty and asking anyone with information to contact IVHS at info@ivhsspca.org or call 909-623-9777.