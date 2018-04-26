Renderings of a proposed aerial transit system that would carry fans to Dodger Stadium were released Thursday.

Renderings of a proposed aerial transit system that would "fly" fans to Dodger Stadium were released Thursday, part of an effort to reduce traffic congestion in neighborhoods near the historic venue.

The aerial rapid transit connection would leave from downtown Los Angeles' Union Station and carry fans north to the stadium. Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC submitted its proposal Wednesday to Metro.

"This is a major investment in the future of Los Angeles, with a zero-emission, sustainable technology that is increasingly popular for urban areas throughout the world," said Martha Welborne, Project Director of ARTT. "We look forward to working with Metro to make it a reality."

The system would carry about 5,000 riders per hour in each direction. It's expected to ease traffic congestion on freeways and streets near the stadium.

This rendering shows plans for an aerial transit system to Dodger Stadium

Photo credit: Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC

The ride will be about five minutes.

"Dodger fans know better than anyone: making history means swinging for the fences and never stopping until you get home," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Our team has been at the center of so many landmark moments for Los Angeles, and this bold idea to ease congestion could transform how Angelenos — and millions of visitors — experience our city on their way to and from the ballpark."

Project funding would be provided by ARTT. Costs are expected to run around $125 million.



