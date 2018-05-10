Scooter Gennett #3 of the Cincinnati Reds points to the sky as he crosses the plate after a solo home run in the eighth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Boy, are they red in the face.

Scooter Gennett knocked in three of the four runs and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1, on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

Entering the game, the Reds were tied for the second worst record in baseball (10-27), but a date with the Dodgers is a cure for what ails you these days.

After losing series to the lowly Marlins and Padres, the Dodgers have been stuck in the mud through the first 36 games of the season.

The most recent flaw for the reigning National League pennant winners has been the ability to hit with runners in scoring position.

Needless to say, it was much of the same for the Boys in Blue on Thursday.

The Dodgers went 1-for-7 with RISP and left eight men on base in their loss to the Reds.

Chase Utley picked up where he left off last night with a bases loaded RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.

Utley's RBI would be the only hit with runners in scoring position on the night, and the only run the Dodgers would score in the game.

After five shutout innings, Scooter Gennett got the Reds on the board with a two-run double off Walker Buehler in the top of the sixth.

Buehler (2-1) recorded his first loss of the season as the rookie surrendered two runs on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Before Gennett's two-out double, Buehler had recorded 15 consecutive scoreless innings.

One inning later, the fastest man in Major League Baseball, Billy Hamilton, hit an RBI triple down the right field line that extended the Cincinnati lead to 3-1.

Gennett tacked on an insurance run for the Reds with a solo shot off Daniel Hudson in the top of the eighth inning.

The Dodgers have lost four of their last five games and have fallen to nine games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the N.L. West.

Up Next:

RHP Matt Harvey makes his Cincinnati Reds debut on Friday against RHP Kenta Maeda. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.



