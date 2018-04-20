Dodgers Food Specials During Weekend Series Against Washington Nationals - NBC Southern California
Dodgers Food Specials During Weekend Series Against Washington Nationals

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Levy restaurants will have a few new food specials for this weekend series against the Washington Nationals.

By Michael Duarte

Published 23 minutes ago

    Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
    General View of Dodger Stadium. There are new food specials at the stadium this weekend.

    If you're heading out to the ballpark this weekend, you might want to try out some of these new weekend food specials at Dodger Stadium for the Dodgers and Washington Nationals series.

    These specials are sure to bring out the foodie in all of us and can be found on the Field Section 48, Loge Section 113 and Reserve Section 4.


    DC Half Smoked Sausage Dog

    This Washington D.C. inspired hot dog features pork and beef smoked sausage topped with chili con carne, diced onions and yellow mustard.

    Pastrami Fries

    These golden crispy French fries are topped with thinly sliced pastrami and a homemade brown gravy sauce.

    Chorizo Torta

    Is a hot dog a sandwich, a taco, or something else? This might finally put the argument to rest as this Mexican inspired sandwich features a chorizo sausague, split in half with ranchero bean spread, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, queso fresco and smoked jalapeno aioli.


    Dodgers Insider contributed to this story.

