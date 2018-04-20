General View of Dodger Stadium. There are new food specials at the stadium this weekend.

If you're heading out to the ballpark this weekend, you might want to try out some of these new weekend food specials at Dodger Stadium for the Dodgers and Washington Nationals series.

These specials are sure to bring out the foodie in all of us and can be found on the Field Section 48, Loge Section 113 and Reserve Section 4.





DC Half Smoked Sausage Dog

This Washington D.C. inspired hot dog features pork and beef smoked sausage topped with chili con carne, diced onions and yellow mustard.

Pastrami Fries

These golden crispy French fries are topped with thinly sliced pastrami and a homemade brown gravy sauce.

Chorizo Torta

Is a hot dog a sandwich, a taco, or something else? This might finally put the argument to rest as this Mexican inspired sandwich features a chorizo sausague, split in half with ranchero bean spread, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, queso fresco and smoked jalapeno aioli.





