The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted firefighters from across Southern California who battled last year's massive brush fires. Michael Brownlee reports for the NBC4 News on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

They risked their lives, so now they're being honored.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted over 350 firefighters and first responders on Monday for a day that many of these heroes will never forget.

The event was part of the team's annual "Dodgers Love L.A." Community Tour presented by Bank of America, and it kicked off with a baseball fantasy camp of sorts, as many of the men and women who helped battle the recent string of deadly Southern California wildfires got to participate in batting practice, play catch on the field, as well as meet a handful of players on the Dodgers 2017 World Series team.

Among the Dodgers in attendance to meet with the firefighters and first responders was pitchers Alex Wood, Kenley Jansen and Ross Stripling.

"I know it's been a crazy last couple months for a lot of these guys," said Wood who pitched in Game 4 of the World Series in Houston last October. "It's cool to have a whole day out here at Dodger Stadium and be a part of it."

Enrique Hernandez, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, and Trayce Thompson were also in attendance.

"I've dreamt about being on this field since I was kid," said Captain Chip Cervantes, who wore a Dodger blue firefighter helmet with a Dodgers logo on it. "We try to put others first, but it takes a toll on the family. Just being out there, on this field, is awesome."





Many local fire departments across Southern California spent most of the holidays battling some of the biggest and most destructive fires in history. Two of those fires, the Thomas Fire and the Creek fire, destroyed homes and took lives, one of which was Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson who received a moment of silence at the Ravine before the day's events began.





Although the fires are all 100 percent contained, attention now shifts to the mudslides, like the one that ravaged Montecito and Santa Barbara County, taking the lives of dozens of citizens.

The inevitable rains of the winter season have created catastrophes as the water ruins the barren and blazed hillsides, creating shifting earth for the vulnerable landscapes.

The community tour runs from Monday January, 22 thru Friday, January 26, as the Dodgers will host 12 different events across the southland as part of their community outreach efforts.

"It's just a small way for us to thank you," said senior vice president of Bank of America Garret Gin of the events, specifically Monday's firefighters and first responders day. "All of your work has been in the news recently. But more importantly, it's what you do every day that don't make the headlines that makes it possible for all of us to enjoy this life in Southern California."

Other events this week will include Yasiel Puig taking orders and serving food at a local McDonald's restaurant. A family pet day in the city of Pasadena, a night to honor female scientists, a movie night at the Boys and Girls Club, a visit to Point Mugu, a Dodgers shave party at Cedars Sinai for cancer research, and a playground build in Alhambra with

Dodgers Host LA Firefighters and First Responders