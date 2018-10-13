Chase Utley #26 of the Los Angeles Dodgers tips his hat to the crowd as he got a standing ovation when he came up to bat in the sixth inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on September 23, 2018.

It may not be Father's Day, but the Dodgers got their "Dad" a gift nonetheless.

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley may have played the last game of his career.

The future Hall of Famer did not make the Dodgers 25-man NLDS or NLCS roster, and it's likely if the team advances to their 20th World Series in franchise history, he probably won't be on that roster as well.

Despite the decline of his bat and glove, Utley's mind is still a valuable asset to the Dodgers in their quest for a World Series title. Utley's leadership and dedication to film study has helped not only the younger players on the team, but some of the starting pitchers who may have been tipping their pitches during the season as well.

One of those players is 27-year-old super utility player Enrique Hernandez who affectingly refers to Utley as "Dad," and has carried on the gag that he is Utley's adopted son throughout the 2018 season.

Hernandez created "Best Dad Ever" t-shirts for Utley this season and continued that mantra with his teammates ahead of the NLCS as they gifted Utley a present he will never forget.

With Utley off the NLCS roster, he will be watching the best-of-seven series between the Dodgers and Brewers, so the Boys in Blue bought him a custom rocking chair to make sure he's comfortable catching the games.

View this post on Instagram The boys in blue made me my own personalized rocking chair. Thanks guys. #AmiThatOld? @dodgers A post shared by CHASE UTLEY (@chaseutley) on Oct 11, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

"The boys in blue made me my own personalized rocking chair. Thanks guys. #AmIThatOld?" said Utley in the caption as he sat in the chair with both the Dodgers and Phillies logos on it as well as his number 26.

