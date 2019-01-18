Map: What to Know About Saturday's Women's March in Downtown LA

A view of the crowd at the women's march Los Angeles on January 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Heading to downtown Los Angeles Saturday?

You'll have company. A march and walk planned Saturday will mean heavy traffic and street closures in and around the area.

The third annual Women's March LA is scheduled for Saturday morning, start and Pershing Square and ending at Los Angeles City Hall. Below, you'll find what to know about Saturday's schedule, route and getting there. The events are free, but organizers ask attendees to register in advance.

The fifth annual One Life LA Walk will begin early Saturday afternoon, starting at La Placita/Olvera Street and heading to LA State Historic Park.

Women's March Schedule

8:30 a.m.: Tongva Nationl Blessing at Pershing Square, 532 Olive Street

9 a.m.: Pershing Square Speeches

10 a.m.: March to City Hall

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: City Hall Program

Getting There

Blue and Expo Line Trains: Exit at 7th Street/Metro Center Station, use Hope Street exit

Red and Purple Line Trains: Exit at Pershing Square Station

From West Hollywood: Free Cityline Local Shuttle will drop off at Hollywood & Highland Station for trains downtown

Gold Line: Exit at Union State, transfer to Red or Purple line to Pershing Square Station

Silver Line Bus: Exit at 7th Street

Metrolink: After arrival at Union Station, transfer to Red or Purple line to Pershing Square Station

Rideshare: Recommended dropoff is near 7th and Olive streets

Parking: Driving is not recommended due to limited parking and street closures

Routes and Street Closures

The Women's March will begin at Pershing Square and head northeast to Los Angeles City Hall. At 12:30 p.m., the OneLife LA Walk will begin at La Placita/Olvera Street and end at LA State Historic Park. Streets will be closed along both routes early Saturday morning.

This map shows routes and street closures for two downtown LA marches planned for Saturday Jan. 19, 2019. Click to enlarge.

Photo credit: LA City Department of Transportation

Click here for a larger map.