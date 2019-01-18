Map: What to Know About Saturday's Women's March in Downtown LA

Heading to downtown Los Angeles Saturday?
You'll have company. A march and walk planned Saturday will mean heavy traffic and street closures in and around the area.
The third annual Women's March LA is scheduled for Saturday morning, start and Pershing Square and ending at Los Angeles City Hall. Below, you'll find what to know about Saturday's schedule, route and getting there. The events are free, but organizers ask attendees to register in advance.
The fifth annual One Life LA Walk will begin early Saturday afternoon, starting at La Placita/Olvera Street and heading to LA State Historic Park.
Women's March Schedule
- 8:30 a.m.: Tongva Nationl Blessing at Pershing Square, 532 Olive Street
- 9 a.m.: Pershing Square Speeches
- 10 a.m.: March to City Hall
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: City Hall Program
Getting There
- Blue and Expo Line Trains: Exit at 7th Street/Metro Center Station, use Hope Street exit
- Red and Purple Line Trains: Exit at Pershing Square Station
- From West Hollywood: Free Cityline Local Shuttle will drop off at Hollywood & Highland Station for trains downtown
- Gold Line: Exit at Union State, transfer to Red or Purple line to Pershing Square Station
- Silver Line Bus: Exit at 7th Street
- Metrolink: After arrival at Union Station, transfer to Red or Purple line to Pershing Square Station
- Rideshare: Recommended dropoff is near 7th and Olive streets
- Parking: Driving is not recommended due to limited parking and street closures
Routes and Street Closures
The Women's March will begin at Pershing Square and head northeast to Los Angeles City Hall. At 12:30 p.m., the OneLife LA Walk will begin at La Placita/Olvera Street and end at LA State Historic Park. Streets will be closed along both routes early Saturday morning.
Click here for a larger map.