Dr. Bruce Hensel, an Emmy-winning medical correspondent for NBC4, has been arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor for sexual purposes, prosecutors and jail booking records confirm.

Hensel, 71, of Pacific Palisades, was booked at about noon and was being held on $5,000 bail.

Hensel was the chief health, medical and science editor and correspondent for NBC4. He joined the station in 1987.

Hensel is a practicing physician who is board certified in two specialties, internal medicine and emergency medicine.

In addition to his work at NBC4 and being a practicing physician, Hensel was a radio talk show host, author, documentary film producer, a magazine contributing editor and a former actor.

Last year he was the executive producer of a show called "Beyond The Opposite Sex" on Showtime.

Hensel began his career in broadcasting in 1981 when he produced a show called "Medical Minutes" while still completing his internship and residency training at Wadsworth Veterans Administration Hospital at UCLA, according to his online bio on NBCLA.

A graduate of UCLA with a bachelor's in political theory, Hensel also studied journalism at both UCLA and Columbia University and attended medical school at Columbia University's College of Physcians and Surgeons, his bio said.

NBC is attempting to reach Hensel for comment.