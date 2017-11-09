Drawn to Serve: World War II Veterans Pose for Portraits and Share Their Stories of Service, Sacrifice - NBC Southern California
Drawn to Serve: World War II Veterans Pose for Portraits and Share Their Stories of Service, Sacrifice

The project at Los Angeles' CalVet Veterans Home began with one service member, then grew into a weekly portrait session

By Jonathan Lloyd

    Drawn To Serve Invitation Video from Enlightened Pictures on Vimeo.

    A mother-daughter team has completed more than 100 portraits of World War II veterans at the CalVet Veterans Home in Los Angeles, a project that gained momentum as the service members shared stories of sacrifice, humanity and courage.

    The inspiration behind "Drawn to Serve" came when artist Stacy Kamin volunteered at CalVet's West Los Angeles location during Thanksgiving 2016. She met a veteran who asked for a portrait and then arranged for more service members to pose for Kamin.

    Joined by mother Jacqueline Kamin, the pair visited the West Los Angeles veterans home weekly, drawing, painting and getting to know their subjects.

    They ended up with more than 100 works of art that will be featured at a Veterans Day art show. Some of the veterans will be at the show Saturday at the CalVet Home on Nimitz Avenue in West Los Angeles.

    The stories behind each service member will be showcased in "Drawn to Serve," a documentary

    The project also spawned a fundraising effort, designed to buy a new shuttle for the veterans. 

    Published 29 minutes ago

