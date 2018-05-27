Driver Runs Off After Deadly Crash in Pasadena

Police Sunday morning were searching for a hit-and-run suspect who broadsided another car and left the driver dead in Pasadena.

Police received a call around 2 a.m. regarding a white SUV that had hit a black sedan at the intersection of Colorado and Sierra Madre boulevards, said a watch sergeant with the Pasadena Police Department.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene, while the driver of the SUV ran away, the watch sergeant said. Police do not yet have a description of the suspect.

Police have closed off the intersection of Colorado and Sierra Madre boulevards as they continue their investigation, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department.