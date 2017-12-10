Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is hit by Mark Barron #26 of the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of the game. Wentz was later escorted off the field due to a knee injury at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

This was a good old fashioned shootout.

The Philadelphia Eagles rallied from a fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 43-35, in a showdown of NFC Supremacy at the L.A. Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

Carson Wentz threw for four touchdowns before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, finishing with 291 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

His counterpart, Jared Goff, threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, as the two teams took turns delivering knockout blows throughout the afternoon.

A Jared Goff fumble late in the fourth quarter gave the Eagles the ball inside the Rams territory, and a Jake Elliot field goal gave them a 37-35 lead with just over two minutes left.

After a Rams punt, the Eagles were able to wind the clock down for one second, time for one final play for Goff and the Rams.

Goff threw to Pharoah Cooper who tried to lateral the ball to Tavon Austin, but he dropped the ball and it was recovered by Brandon Graham for the game clinching score.

Here are all the highlights of one of the best game you'll see this year:

Todd Gurley started the opening drive with a 30-yard run down the sidelines, and capped it off with a 2-yard touchdown run that gave Los Angeles their eighth consecutive score on the opening drive.

The Eagles answered right back as Carson Wentz quickly found tight end Brent Celek to tie the game at 7-7.

Philadelphia continued to pile on as they scored on their next possession as Wentz found backup tight end, Trey Burton for the go-ahead touchdown.

Philadelphia pulled away to open the second quarter as it was once again Wentz who found Burton in the corner of the end zone and the Eagles took a 21-7 lead.

The Rams responded as Jared Goff threw his first passing touchdown of the game, finding his former roommate Cooper Kupp for the score.

The Rams scored to open the second half on a touchdown pass from Goff to Sammy Watkins, but just as it looked like the Eagles were in total control, the Rams special teams came up with the play of the game as Michael Thomas blocked a Donnie Jones punt and Blake Countess returned it for a touchdown.

The Eagles took the lead at the end of the third quarter as Alshon Jefferey made a sensational shoestring catch to put Philadelphia up, 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

The back and forth battle continued as Todd Gurley scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to give the Rams back the lead.

Up Next:

The Rams will travel to CenturyLink Field in Seattle next Sunday in a NFC West showdown that could decide the division. Kickoff is set for 1:05PM PST.

