Four Minor Earthquakes Shake Ocotillo Wells Area - NBC Southern California
The USGS originally measured one of the aftershocks at a 5.7-magnitude before downgrading it to a 3.3-magnitude shake

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Four minor earthquakes shook the Ocotillo Wells area on Saturday evening between 5:00 p.m. and 6 p.m. Pacific Time. The largest of the quakes was a 3.8-magnitude temblor.

    The area also experienced a 3.5-magnitude tremor, followed by a 3.1-magnitude and 3.3-magnitude shake. The last of the four shakes was originally measured as a 5.7-magnitude earthquake, but the USGS later downgraded the tremor to a 3.3-magnitude shake.

    Octillo Wells is located about 70 miles east of Escondido and about 60 miles south of Indio, near the Salton Sea.

