Today in LA Anchor Warns of Choking After Easter Candy Scare With 3-Year-Old

NBC4's Daniella Guzman was warning other parents after her 3-year-old had a choking scare with some of her Easter candy April 21, 2019.

Today in LA’s Daniella Guzman had a scare Easter Sunday as she and her husband found their 3-year-old daughter choking on a piece of candy.

Guzman was heating up food for lunch and didn’t see little Olivia reaching for a Starburst candy. Seconds later, she heard the sound of choking and turned around.

The parents had to act fast. Guzman's husband was able to help her dislodge the candy, and save her life.

"She could not breathe. I started screaming. I started to panic," Guzman said in a Facebook post. "I’m so thankful that my husband was here to help me."

View this post on Instagram Thank God! A post shared by Daniella Guzmanmn (@daniellanbcla) on Apr 21, 2019 at 2:48pm PDT

"I know a lot of kids are out there are opening their candy from their Easter eggs but please be very careful," she said, holding up a pink Starburst. "Especially these little ones."

A 2013 study revealed that the typical age for kids to have a nonfatal choking incident is about 4 years old. Hard candy was the leading culprit for foods that caused choking among children.

According to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), choking is the fourth leading cause of death for children under 5 years old.

Since children have airways that are about one-third the size of adults, it’s important for parents to know how to avoid a choking scare like Guzman’s, especially during holiday season where candy is passed out more often. CHLA recommends cutting foods into smaller sizes, as well as being cautious of smaller-sized treats like lollipops, marshmallows, popcorn and raisins.

The FDA also provides safety tips for Halloween candy as well. Find those here.