Family Pleads for Help to Find Elderly Couple, 87 and 91

A couple vanished from their Palmdale home. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Family members pleaded Wednesday for help to find an elderly couple who's been missing for more than 24 hours.

They're worried the couple might have gotten lost or taken advantage of. The last time the couple was seen was in their home Tuesday morning. When their grandson came home at the end of the day, they were gone and family members say there's no way they would stay out this long because of their frailty.

"I don't like this," said Lori Clark, about her parents, Keith Davis, 87, who has Alzheimer's and his wife Pauline, 91, who has vision and hearing problems.

Clark and the couple's granddaughter say the Davis' only make occasional short trips to the supermarket or to a local restaurant in their maroon 2011 Ford Fusion. So it doesn't make any sense that they would be gone now for more than 30 hours.

"They're never out this late," said Bonnie Davis, their granddaughter. "The car's too old. There's no GPS. There's no cellphones. We don't have computers in this house so we have no idea."

Davis is described as 6 feet tall, 185 pounds. His wife is 5 foot 4 and 140 pounds. Their family members even more worried because she doesn’t have her medication.

Family members were hoping Davis' license expires next month at the age of 88 that will put a stop to his driving.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was urged to call (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.