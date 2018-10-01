Anti-Bullying Kids Get Free Pass to Dodger Stadium

Eleven kids were surprised with a free Dodgers' pass where the team won its 6th NL West title. Kim Baldonado reports for NBC4 News Los Angeles at 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2018. (Published Monday, Oct. 1, 2018)

For 11 kids from an anti-bullying campaign, the Monday morning blues quickly turned into Dodger Blue. These kids were surprised by Dodger alumni Many Mota and former Dodger pitcher Dennis Powell with free Dodger passes.

They are students at La Rosa Elementary in Temple City, which participates in the MLB’s anti-bullying program called Shred Hate, and the students surprised this time exemplify the program's message.

Aside from the free passes, the kids were also treated to team T-shirts and hats while the two players were waiting for them outside.

And the kids couldn't hide their emotions as they cheer happily.

"I felt so excited," said third-grader Jaslyn Young.

Monica Lukesh, Assistant Principal at La Rosa Elementary School, said that the 11 kids selected are kind and that they look after people who are being bullied.

The Dodgers transported the kids in a luxury bus. Some of the kids admitted that they loved the idea of skipping school to go to a Dodgers' game.

"It's really cool they would invite students to go to a game and skip school," said seventh grader Daniel Matta.

They also shared the school’s core beliefs in sign language which is: be safe, be kind, be a positive learner.