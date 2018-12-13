Bomb Threats Surface Nationwide, Including in Southern California

A Redondo Beach business received a possible bomb threat as scores of government buildings, libraries, school and media organizations receive a similar Bitcoin-demanding message Dec.. 13, 2018.

A wave of bomb threats surfaced Thursday at news outlets, government buildings, banks, libraries, schools and other businesses nationwide, including at locations in Southern California.

Many of the threats were sent by email. At least one reporting party stated he was told to provide $20,000 or a bomb would be detonated.

As of noon, at least two dozen threats were being tracked Thursday in the city of Los Angeles by the LAPD, according to law enforcement sources.

Also in Southern California, police received a report of a possible bomb threat that was emailed to a Redondo Beach business in the 3700 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard. The building has been evacuated, according to police.

Details regarding the threats were not immediately available.

The FBI issued a statement in which it said, "We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety."

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was working a number of threats called in from San Marcos, Vista and Lakeside, all small communities north and east of downtown San Diego.

In San Francisco, police are investigating reports of bomb threats across the city, including the San Francisco Fire Credit Union and The Jewish Community Center.

Similar threats were reported in New York, Florida, Illinois, Utah, Texas, Massachusetts and other states. Some of the emails had the subject line: "Think Twice."

The disruptive emails forced some schools to close early. Other locations were evacuated as police searched the properties.