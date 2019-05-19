Emergency Slope Repairs to Begin on Interstate 215

Starting Monday, CalTrans will begin emergency slope repairs on the northbound Interstate 215 freeway, connector to the southbound 15 freeway.

The repairs are expected to be finished by Friday, May 31.

The freeways will close daily from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and traffic can be detoured to the northbound Kenwood Avenue exit to get to the southbound I-15.

The road work will not be active during Memorial Day weekend, from the 24th until the 28th.

The California Department of Transportation warns drivers of possible delays and advises them to be cautious and reduce speeds in work zones.

More information can be found on the CalTrans website.