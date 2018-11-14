Family Flees to Carlsbad After Raging Woolsey Fire Destroys Their Home

NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke to the family who left their city to for fresh air not knowing the fire would eventually destroy their home. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

Some people escaping the danger and destruction of fires in Ventura and Los Angeles counties are seeking refuge in San Diego County.

When Dylan and Madison Reid got a mandatory evacuation notice to leave their Agoura Hills home on Nov.8, they went to a friend’s house in Malibu. But that still wasn’t far enough to escape the near 100,000-acre Woolsey Fire gorging on homes and brush.

So the Reids packed their three children in their car and headed south to get fresh air and escape the danger.

“We were really just trying to outpace the fire we saw coming and that was scary because we were gridlocked," Dylan said.

The fire destroyed at least 435 structures and forced the evacuation of at least 75,000 homes. As of Wednesday, Nov. 14, containment was at 47 percent with full containment expected Sunday.

The Reids purchased their dream home in the Seminole Springs neighborhood of Agoura Hills after college.

It’s the place where they’ve raised their three young children and created many memories.

“I had my wedding dress I wanted to show my girls one day. Every sentimental thing. My grandma’s things, jewelry, it’s gone," Madison said.

At least 400 homes have been consumed by the Woolsey Fire.

“Our whole community of friends. We all lost our homes. It wasn’t just our house, it was an entire neighborhood," Dylan said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the couple.

Despite their loss, the Reids say they still have the three most important things in their lives - their children.

They are concerned about the hidden dangers awaiting their return.

“I’m afraid of the air quality, for the kids and us,“ Madison said.

The Reids say they do have insurance. They're hoping to return over the weekend to see if anything can be salvaged and get with their insurance adjuster to find out what's covered so they can rebuild.