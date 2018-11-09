As the Woolsey Fire continues to grow in Los Angeles County, many of the evacuees have no idea if their homes are still standing.

The Glass family is on edge while they stay with family in La Jolla because the only clues about the fate of their Malibu home are being given to them through their doorbell surveillance system.

They were finishing up renovations when the fire broke out.

"It was supposed to be finished next week," says Julie Glass. She’s constantly watching the news and checking in on her surveillance system, "which had crazy fire embers going everywhere towards our house,” added Glass.

“We don't know. We're hoping with our brush clearance and the fire precautions we did, our home will have survived."

The last video her surveillance system captured was flames surrounding the house.

"The infrastructure around it is ruined. We are off the grid, the solar power is done, there's a well, there's no way that it's okay," she said.

The family has essentials and everything their baby needs. However, all their furniture, mementos and pictures are in their house. As soon as it's safe and the roads re-open, they’ll be able to check on their property.