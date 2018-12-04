Man Killed in Freeway Crash in Sherman Oaks Area - NBC Southern California
Man Killed in Freeway Crash in Sherman Oaks Area

By City News Service

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    A person died in a fiery crash on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Sherman Oaks, causing a back up for miles.

    A man was killed and two other people were injured Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Sherman Oaks area.

    The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. at Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The man, about 40 years old, died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives. Two other people were taken to a hospital in fair condition, the LAFD reported.

    Four northbound lanes were blocked while an investigation was conducted, the California Highway Patrol reported.

