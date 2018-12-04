A suspected fatal hit-and-run driver was tracked down thanks to a tip from a father in a park. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2018. (Published 11 minutes ago)

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on a violent Orange County freeway Tuesday night, but a bystander proved to be key in finding the suspected runaway driver, according to police.

The suspected driver in the fatal hit-and-run crash in Costa Mesa took off after the collision, but it didn't take long for police to track him down and arrest him, thanks to the quick thinking of an alert bystander in a perfect example of the ubiquitous saying, "see something, say something."

A man was playing in the park with his daughter when he noticed the driver of a Honda Accord park his car across the street and start acting strangely and looking at the extensive damage to his car.

The father decided to call the police.

California Highway Patrol officers say that the alert citizen noticed the banged up vehicle at an intersection located less than half a block from the Costa Mesa Police Department, so it didn't take long for officers to respond and arrest the driver.

The father that called in the tip had no idea that a fatal hit-and-run crash had occurred less than a mile away, near the Del Mar exit on the 55 Freeway.

Police said the crash is under investigation.