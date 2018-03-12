Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (right) discusses hitting with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig (left) on March 10, 2018 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ.

Feel the Bern.

As the temperatures in Arizona creep up to triple digits, the Los Angeles Dodgers had the heat turned up on Sunday when Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders decided to visit the team's spring training facility at Camelback Ranch.

A native of New York, Sanders grew up a Brooklyn Dodgers fan and announced through his Twitter page that he was at the spring training facility to convince the Dodgers to move back to Brooklyn.

The Former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination was in Arizona for a rally in Phoenix, and for one afternoon, was able to create a change of pace from the monotony that is spring training baseball.

"My memories of the Dodgers go back a little bit before L.A.," Sanders told a small group of reporters wearing a Brooklyn Dodgers hat. "We were in Brooklyn. The Dodgers were more than a team. They were a way of life. The team meant the world to the kids of Brooklyn. I'm sure that's the case now."

Sanders signed autographs for fans, spoke to players, and stopped by the batting cages to give Yasiel Puig a few pointers.

Puig hit a career-high 28 home runs last season, but after mentioning a few tweaks he could make in his swing, Sanders thinks Puig could hit 30 home runs in 2018.

After his hitting session with Puig, Sanders headed for the manager's office where he tried to coax Dave Roberts into signing him to play shortstop.

"The reason I'm really here," said Sanders with a smile. "I think it would be great for the team to have a 76-year-old shortstop. What do you think?"

Seeing as how former Rookie of the Year, Corey Seager, has not started at the position this spring due to a sore elbow, Roberts mentioned that the team could use his services.

"We need a 76-year-old," joked Roberts. "You're right. I just want you to catch what you can get to."

Sanders trip to spring training coincides with the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros visiting President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

The Astros famously beat the Dodgers in seven games at Dodger Stadium last November, with Games 1-6 proving to be arguably some of the best in the Fall Classic's history.

Nonetheless, that didn't stop Trump from incorrectly proclaiming during the press conference, "Game 7 of the World Series was one of the greatest games anyone has ever seen."

In his defense, he probably didn't watch any of the games.

