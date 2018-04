Firefighters battled a fire that sent thick smoke over part of South Los Angeles Wednesday April 11, 2018. (Published 10 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Firefighters fought through thick smoke to knock down a fire Wednesday morning in South Los Angeles.

The fire, reported in the 1800 block of East 57th Street, sent a tower of thick smoke over the area. The business appeared to be a scrap metal yard.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

A cause was not immediately determined.