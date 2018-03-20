Police in Cypress, California, arrived at a mobile home fire and captured dramatic footage of an explosion just after they pulled a man from the home. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police dashcam video captured a fireball in the sky as officers and firefighters responded to an explosion and blaze at a Southern California mobile home park.

One person was treated for burns following the fire Thursday at Cypress Mobile Home Park in the 4800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers received a report of a missing resident, but later located that individual, who was attempting to extinguish the fire.

Officers escorted the resident to safety as firefighters knocked down the fire before in spread to nearby homes.

The dashcam video shows an officer's arrival at the scene, where a column of thick smoke could be seen towering over a residence. Moments after the cruiser stopped, the powerful blast rocked homes.

Officers can be heard urging residents to move away toward the street.

Details regarding a cause of the fire were not immediately available.