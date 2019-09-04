LA Considers a Plan Allowing Police to Clear Homeless Encampments Near Fire Zones

Fire burns in a homeless encampment in August 2019 located in the Sepulveda Basin area of the San Fernando Valley.

What to Know The plan would allow police to order homeless people out of encampments located in brush areas on high-risk fire days.

Most of the San Fernando Valley is within the zones high-risk zones, which are identified by CalFire.

Data for 2018 shows a 211 percent increase in the number of homeless encampment fires from the previous year

A proposed ordinance that would give law enforcement the authority to order homeless people out of encampments located in brush areas on high-risk fire days is being considered Wednesday by the Los Angeles City Council.

The zones that will be marked off limits would be "Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones," which are mapped by Cal Fire, the state firefighting agency. Officials said most of the San Fernando Valley is within those zones, but they are limited by the state as to how large the zones can be.

Under the proposal, the enforcement would be addressed in three tiers.

First: No-risk days when LAFD would provide fire education materials for people in the areas.

Second: Red-flag fire warning days when law enforcement would be permitted to remove people.

Third: An enforcement response during a brush fire emergency.

Note: The map embedded in this article indicates homeless encampment fires in LA County in 2018.

"The implications ... are dire in fire zones, particularly on red-flag days," City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said last week. "There are inherent threats that we must mitigate and provide safety for all individuals."

The NBC4 I-Team has been tracking the number of homeless encampment fires the last two years.

Data for 2018 shows a 211 percent increase in the number of these fires from the previous year. LA firefighters are now extinguishing almost seven fires a day started at homeless encampments or tents in neighborhoods across the city.

City officials will have to find funds for the requests made by city agencies in order to enforce the proposed rules. A report on the fire zone proposal showed the Los Angeles Department of Sanitation and Environment is asking for five more full-time employees, several small vehicles and fire protection equipment. LAPD and other departments are also making requests for more resources.

The Unified Homelessness Response Center would track data of homeless people in areas where encampments repeatedly crop up.

In the motion, the council members acknowledged the city posts warnings on high-risk fire days, but they said it would be more effective to allow law enforcement to notify people in person.

"This notice would also warn the person that failure to immediately leave the restricted portion of the zone, or leaving and returning to the zone, constitutes a criminal trespass," the motion states.

Julie Raffish, an assistant Los Angeles city attorney, said the ordinance would allow law enforcement to fine or arrest people who don't comply.

The danger of homeless encampments in high-risk fire areas was highlighted July 30, when a blaze tore through brush in the Sepulveda Basin, where at least 100 homeless people were living in a makeshift encampment. The flames destroyed a number of tents and belongings of people living in the area.

In December 2017, the Skirball Fire scorched more than 400 acres in the Sepulveda Pass, destroyed a half-dozen homes and damaged 12 others. Fire officials initially said the blaze was sparked by "an illegal cooking fire," but it was unclear if that preliminary finding has yet been confirmed by investigators.