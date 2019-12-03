Flake-tastic Finds to Flurry at Ski Dazzle

What to Know Los Angeles Convention Center

Dec. 6-8, 2019

$22 adult

It's true that you can't move mountains, at least the sort of land-spanning, sky-touching peaks that physically exist on this planet, but it turns out that you can summon an array of exciting mountain-based destinations to the city where you live.

If you live in or near LA, that is.

For that's exactly what happens each December downtown, when a host of ski resorts from California, Colorado, Utah, and beyond schuss to DTLA with the lift deals, giveaways, and all of the drift-delightful, snow-deep information you're seeking.

It's Ski Dazzle, "North America's largest annual consumer ski and snowboard show," and it will bringing the brrr from Dec. 6-8, 2019.

Oodles of exhibit booths will spotlight "ski and snowboard retailers, services, and dozens of local and national winter resorts." What does "oodles" mean? Over 200 ski-loving outfits are expected to set up shop over the three days.

Oh yes, and there shall be aisles upon aisles of coats, poles, boots, and other bundle-up, head-down-the-slope accessories, wearables, and gear to shop.

Several discounts and sales will be brewing, and the names you'll see on the racks'll be as big as a lift is long: Nordica, Columbia, Spyder, and several other polar-minded powerhouses will be represented.

A Snow Summit Learn to Ski Ramp, which will measure some 60 feet in length, will be the place to take in a complimentary ski lesson.

And if you have a tot who is between the ages of 2 and 8? Look for the Bear Mountain Resort's Riglet Park Snowboard Learning Center.

Winter arrived early in Southern California, with a damp and chilly Thanksgiving Week blow-through. Which means, yes, that our nearby mountains are sizzling, or, um, chilling way, way out.

Is this the winter you spend more time on the slopes? Schuss by Ski Dazzle first, to prep for your successful time on the peak.

