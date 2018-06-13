Free Mobile Dental Clinic: X-Rays, Exams, Cleaning, More - NBC Southern California
Free Mobile Dental Clinic: X-Rays, Exams, Cleaning, More

By Staff Report

Published 15 minutes ago

    A free mobile dental clinic is offering x-rays, exams, cleanings and other services in Los Angeles.

    Mobile Dental Clinic: Click here for details

    QueensCare's Mobile Dental Care Unit has 980 square feet of space with six exam chairs to provide services for individuals who do not have access to or cannot afford regular dental care. The services also include cleaning, sealants, fillings, extractions, root canals and crowns for baby teeth.

    The provider will offer the free dental care through Aug. 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. An open house is scheduled to kickoff the event Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Adventist Health White Memorial, Lot 3 off Pennsylvania Street. The location is 1720 East Cesar Chavez Ave. in Los Angeles.

