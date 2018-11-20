Free Thanksgiving Meals for Those in Need Across SoCal

Thanksgiving is a couple days away and a number of charities and restaurants are serving free, hot Thanksgiving meals to low-income families or anyone in need during the holiday. Here's a list of places you can drop by.

We Give Thanks, Inc. Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Thursday, Nov. 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: At the Honda Center 2695 East Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA 92806

Meals will be served at 11:00 a.m. after the official turkey carving at 10:45 a.m. This free meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, pie and other delicious Thanksgiving food.

Operation Warm Wishes Presents: The 10th Annual Unity in the Community Thanksgiving Spectacular

When: Thursday, Nov. 22 from 11 am to 3:30 p.m.

Where: At Peppertree Park 230 W. First Street Tustin, CA 92780

Live music, game trucks, game booths, a community red carpet, haircuts, clothing, shoes, a petting zoo, movie and tents and crafts will also be available at the location.

Cambria’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Thursday, Nov. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St, Cambria, CA 93428

The free meal includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, fresh cranberries, pies and more.

Café Gratitude

When: Thursday Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 639 N. Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

The vegan restaurant does not expect diners to pay a thing, but donation buckets will be available for local charities.

Westside Thanksgiving

When: Thursday Nov. 22 from 11a.m. to 3p.m.

Where: West LA Civic Center, 1645 Corinth Ave., 90025

Aside from the free Thanksgiving meal, free haircuts, blankets, clothing, hygiene kits, medical, optical, and dental services, vaccination, a resource fair, and a children's carnival will be available.

Thanksgiving Brunch at The Midnight Mission

When: Thursday, Nov. 22 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Where: 601 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Entertainment will be provided by Jason Sinay and Friends and Urban Voices Project.

Laugh Factory Hosts 39th Annual, Free Thanksgiving Feast

When: Nov. 22 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Laugh Factory, 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

Comedians will serve each guest a turkey dinner with all the trimmings and then perform a free stand-up comedy show. This event runs on a two hour scheduled meal time, reservations are highly recommended. To reserve call (323) 656-1336 Ext. 1 or send an email to samantha@laughfactory.com.

The "Curacao Turkey Giveaway"

When: Tuesday Nov. 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 1605 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles 90015 at the parking lot of the store

The six person meal package will come with a turkey, six servings of whole russet potatoes, one can of gravy, canned corn, wild rice, broth, carrots, cranberries, salad and stuffing. Meals will be provided only to those recipients who have previously obtained a voucher or a ticket number by texting PAVO to 474747. Either voucher or ticket number must be presented in order to receive the meal.