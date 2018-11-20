Free Thanksgiving Meals for Those in Need Across SoCal - NBC Southern California
Free Thanksgiving Meals for Those in Need Across SoCal

Restaurants and organizations around SoCal will give free Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

By Kimberly Solis

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Breakfast of Champions

    Thanksgiving is a couple days away and a number of charities and restaurants are serving free, hot Thanksgiving meals to low-income families or anyone in need during the holiday. Here's a list of places you can drop by.

    We Give Thanks, Inc. Thanksgiving Dinner

    When: Thursday, Nov. 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

    Where: At the Honda Center 2695 East Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA 92806

    Meals will be served at 11:00 a.m. after the official turkey carving at 10:45 a.m. This free meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, pie and other delicious Thanksgiving food.

    Operation Warm Wishes Presents: The 10th Annual Unity in the Community Thanksgiving Spectacular

    When: Thursday, Nov. 22 from 11 am to 3:30 p.m.

    Where: At Peppertree Park 230 W. First Street Tustin, CA 92780

    Live music, game trucks, game booths, a community red carpet, haircuts, clothing, shoes, a petting zoo, movie and tents and crafts will also be available at the location.

    Cambria’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

    When: Thursday, Nov. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Where: Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St, Cambria, CA 93428

    The free meal includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, fresh cranberries, pies and more.

    Café Gratitude

    When: Thursday Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Where: 639 N. Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

    The vegan restaurant does not expect diners to pay a thing, but donation buckets will be available for local charities.

    Westside Thanksgiving

    When: Thursday Nov. 22 from 11a.m. to 3p.m.

    Where: West LA Civic Center, 1645 Corinth Ave., 90025

    Aside from the free Thanksgiving meal, free haircuts, blankets, clothing, hygiene kits, medical, optical, and dental services, vaccination, a resource fair, and a children's carnival will be available. 

    Thanksgiving Brunch at The Midnight Mission

    When: Thursday, Nov. 22 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

    Where: 601 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014

    Entertainment will be provided by Jason Sinay and Friends and Urban Voices Project.

    Laugh Factory Hosts 39th Annual, Free Thanksgiving Feast

    When: Nov. 22 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

    Where: Laugh Factory, 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

    Comedians will serve each guest a turkey dinner with all the trimmings and then perform a free stand-up comedy show. This event runs on a two hour scheduled meal time, reservations are highly recommended. To reserve call (323) 656-1336 Ext. 1 or send an email to samantha@laughfactory.com.

    The "Curacao Turkey Giveaway"

    When: Tuesday Nov. 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

    Where: 1605 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles 90015 at the parking lot of the store

    The six person meal package will come with a turkey, six servings of whole russet potatoes, one can of gravy, canned corn, wild rice, broth, carrots, cranberries, salad and stuffing. Meals will be provided only to those recipients who have previously obtained a voucher or a ticket number by texting PAVO to 474747. Either voucher or ticket number must be presented in order to receive the meal.

