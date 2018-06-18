Grab a Bag for Western Costume's Parking Lot Sale

Two photos from Western Costume show about how much will fit into various different-sized bags. Be at the historic business for this mega sale on Saturday, June 23.

What to Know Saturday, June 23

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3 sizes of bags at $25, $50, and $100

Ever experienced a large-scale sale built around grab bags?

Then you probably filled up a grocery sack with small toys or used magazines or as many shoes that you could fit inside.

And you only paid one price for the grab bag, and not for the items you ultimately chose to fill it with (shoes, toys, magazines). Or stuff it with, if you're more of a stuffer and less of a filler.

But what if you could grab a grab bag and visit one of the most famous costume companies in the world? A costume house that has outfitted movie stars for decades, as well as those adventurous Halloween revelers and masquerade hosts looking for a little something outlandish for their outfit?

Well, you'd be grabbing that grab bag at Western Costume Company, most likely. And it so happens that the historic, NoHo-based costumer is holding its oh-so-popular, costumes-aplenty Grab Bag Sale on Saturday, June 23.

So how does it all work?

You'll pay $25, $50, or $100, and you'll be handed a small bag, a medium, or a large. The photo above reveals about how many items of clothing can fit into various bags, depending upon how many treasures and finds you'd like to take home.

Up for grab-bagging? Prepare to eye "clothes, shoes, hats, handbags, accessories, armor, and uniforms, as well as books, fabric, trim, vintage crystals by Swarovski, sewing patterns, and movie posters."

Armor! Swarovski crystals! Well, goodness. This couldn't be more of a Tinseltown-themed tradition, and that's a fact.

If you simply want to look around at the sale, and not grab-bag-it-up, you can, for five bucks.

It all starts fairly early, at 8 in the morning, and you can bet that costume mavens and those who dig funky finds'll be out and ready to peruse the racks. So arrive early, for everything will be finished by 2 o'clock.

The place? Head for 11041 Vanowen Street in North Hollywood and look for the "gated section" behind the structure. Parking opens at 7, grab-baggers of Southern California.

Who knows what frilly, ruffle-lined, rhinestone-sparkly goodies await? For Halloween or everyday wear? Good luck.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations