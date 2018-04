A small brush fire was burning near the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park early Friday afternoon, prompting precautionary evacuations April 13, 2018.

Los Angeles County firefighters were getting a handle on the 1/4 acre grass fire, burning near 2700 N. Vermont in Hollywood.

Park rangers were handling precautionary evacuations.

It appeared to be extinguished by 11:45 a.m.

