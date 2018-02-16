Officers said there was no threat to the campus of Cal State Northridge after reports of a man possibly seen with a gun came, in all stemming from a Snapchat video, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday.

While the post to Snapchat frayed nerves, even leading to some professors to dismiss classes, CSUN Police Chief Anne Glavin said she's confident it was intended as a prank, but that does "not excuse it."

Concern had spread across the 18100 Nordhoff St. campus late morning after the Snapchat video was posted anonymously.

At the beginning it shows a handgun on a flat surface - then the camera tilts up and you clearly see the loading dock area of the Oviatt Library.

"I started freaking out," said senior Dina Sasoones.

Glavin said CSUN Police Services started getting tips and leads that soon led to a private company's armored car guard. Glavin said the man admitted it to his boss.

"I'm going to guess he has a lot of explaining to do," Glavin said.

Students were outraged.

"It's insensitive and disrespectful and messed up," said student worker Caitlin Murphy.

The important message from police: CSUN is safe.

CSUN is not the only campus bedeviled in recent days by malicious threats. Searching Banjo data, NBC4's I-Team found 37 school lockdowns, and two evacuations.

CSUN police will ask the district attorney to look at this case to consider filing charges.