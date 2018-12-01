Hanukkah Celebration to Shine at the Skirball

Dance to a klezmer band, hear Hanukkah stories, and enjoy a come-together day at the center on Sunday, Dec. 2.

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 2

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$12 general

Embracing the Festival of Lights, and all of the hallowed tradition's many treats and to-dos and family come-together moments, is something people look forward to, all throughout the year.

And the first day of Hanukkah, which is on Dec. 2 in 2018, is when the celebrating, the stories, the songs, the dreidel games, the heartfelt gifts, and the being-with-one-another-ness begins with blitheness, beauty, and, yes, a lot of delicious latkes.

To find that fun on day number one, best dance your way to the Skirball Cultural Center, which will again be the place to find all sorts of Hanukkah-themed treats, both of the listen/watch assortment, and of the join-in variety, too.

"This Little Light of Mine" is the theme of the Sunday, Dec. 2 event, which will include live klezmer-amazing vibes from Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi, as well as an appearance by the Jewish Youth Orchestra.

More singing, more sweetness, and more songs of old (and new) will flow during the five-hour festivity.

The chance to "(c)reate a little light of your own" is on the roster, too, as is the yummy opportunity to "... decorate chocolate Hanukkah gelt."

General admission is $12, and, indeed "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" is still on view.

Zeidler's Café will be open, should you crave a latke or five. Mmm.

Shine your little light on the Skirball site now, for more information on this heart-big expression of Hanukkah family fun.

